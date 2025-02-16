Let's Talk Business: New Project Announced in Scott City

Economic Development is often viewed as a marathon because the work may take time to pay off. Development of the SEMO Industrial Park in Scott City over the past few years has taken time and significant resources from both the private developers, as well as the community and the State of Missouri. With an announcement last week, it’s evident that the investment is starting to pay off for the region.

Scott City, Missouri, is set to welcome a new Amazon last-mile delivery station in 2025, marking the company's first facility in Southeast Missouri. The 61,000-square-foot center at 250 Semo Industrial Drive will create 70 jobs, each offering a starting wage of at least $17 per hour. This development not only enhances Amazon's delivery capabilities in rural communities but also signifies a significant economic boost for the region.

Historically, Amazon's investments have had substantial economic impacts. In Missouri, the company has invested over $5.3 billion since 2010, resulting in more than 11,000 jobs, and contributing an equivalent amount to the state's GDP.

The new Scott City facility is expected to have a similar positive effect, not only by providing direct employment opportunities but also by stimulating the local economy through increased demand for services and infrastructure. This development underscores the city's growth potential and positions it as a key player in the region's industrial sector.

As construction progresses, the community eagerly anticipates the benefits this partnership with Amazon will bring, from job creation to enhanced delivery services, marking a significant milestone in Scott City's economic development.