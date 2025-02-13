Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Men’s Basketball in First Place after Six-Game Winning Streak

For the first time in 20 seasons, SEMO men’s basketball is on a six-game winning streak.

The Redhawks moved into sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings with a 57-45 road victory at Little Rock on Tuesday evening. In addition to the six-game winning streak, the team’s 11 conference wins are the most in 25 seasons.

Rob Martin scored a game-high 17 points, and SEMO was a perfect 16 of 16 at the free throw line during the game to seal the victory over the Trojans, who entered the game tied with SEMO at the top of the OVC standings.

SEMO never trailed in the second half and led for the final 23:54 of the game and completed a three-game road trip with a perfect 3-0 record.

After Tuesday, the men have a one-half game lead in the standings over SIU Edwardsville, and a full game advantage over Little Rock.

The Redhawks return to Cape Girardeau for a three-game homestand, the final three home games this season. Tomorrow, the Redhawks host Tennessee Tech.

Next week, Thursday, February 20, is Donate Life Night, presented by Mid-America Transplant. The Redhawks men and women will wear special edition blue and green uniforms to raise awareness for organ donation. Then the home finale and Senior Day against rival Lindenwood is Saturday, February 22.