Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Regional Campuses and Engineering Reaccreditation

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:48 PM CST
On this edition of the show we will talk with Dr. Brad Deken about SEMO’s Department of Engineering’s recent re-accreditation by ABET and about a recent gift to advance engineering education. In addition, we visit with Shan Howard. She is the Director of Regional Campuses at SEMO. She tells us about the impact the regional campuses make on the students that attend SEMO in Sikeston and Kennett.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
