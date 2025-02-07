"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Regional Campuses and Engineering Reaccreditation
On this edition of the show we will talk with Dr. Brad Deken about SEMO’s Department of Engineering’s recent re-accreditation by ABET and about a recent gift to advance engineering education. In addition, we visit with Shan Howard. She is the Director of Regional Campuses at SEMO. She tells us about the impact the regional campuses make on the students that attend SEMO in Sikeston and Kennett.