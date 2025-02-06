Two-Minute Drill: SEMO Athletics Releases 2025 Spring Schedules

SEMO Athletics has released the schedules for all 2025 spring sports, including Baseball, Softball, and Tennis.

SEMO Baseball, which is the defending 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Champions, will play 30-games inside the friendly confines of Capaha Field. Notable home games include eight weekend series, as well as midweek match-ups against SIU, Murray State, Evansville and Middle Tennessee. The Redhawks open the 2025 season on the road at University of Memphis on February 14. Season tickets for Redhawks Baseball are available through the Athletics Ticket Office.

SEMO Softball, also the defending OVC Tournament Champions from a year ago, will play 13 home games at the Southeast Softball Complex. The Redhawks will open the season on the road with three weekend tournaments before their home opener on Saturday, March 8 against conference opponent UT Martin. Admission for SEMO Softball games is free and open to the public.

Finally, the tennis team – under the leadership of first-year head coach Steve Brooks – will look to claim an OVC championship trophy for the fifth consecutive year. The Redhawks host four indoor matches in Paducah, Ky., as well as three OVC match-ups at the John C. Bierk Tennis Complex. Admission for SEMO Tennis matches is free and open to the public. The Redhawks were predicted to finish second place in the conference in the league’s preseason poll.

To see the complete schedules, go to SEMORedhawks.com.