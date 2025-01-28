© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Facilities Management and Enrollment Update

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 28, 2025 at 1:23 PM CST
Angela Meyer (top) and Dr. Debbie Below
Angela Meyer (top) and Dr. Debbie Below

On this edition of the show, we talk with Angela Meyer. She is Director of Facilities Management at SEMO. She tells us about the many areas handled by Facilities staff including HVAC and plumbing among many others. Then, Dr. Debbie Below joins us to talk about SEMO's Enrollment Transformation Task Force along with details about the university's Strategic Enrollment Plan.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
