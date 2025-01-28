"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Facilities Management and Enrollment Update
On this edition of the show, we talk with Angela Meyer. She is Director of Facilities Management at SEMO. She tells us about the many areas handled by Facilities staff including HVAC and plumbing among many others. Then, Dr. Debbie Below joins us to talk about SEMO's Enrollment Transformation Task Force along with details about the university's Strategic Enrollment Plan.