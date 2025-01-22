Trump rolls back federal DEI rules

The president argues such programs, meant to increase the diversity of the federal workforce, were discriminatory in nature. The actions place employees staffing federal DEI programs on leave, and call for agencies to develop a "reduction-in-force action" against the employees.

Then, during a prayer service at the National Cathedral Tuesday, the Episcopal bishop of Washington directly confronted President Trump while he and Vice President J.D. Vance were seated in the front row.

This episode: political correspondent Sarah McCammon, White House correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben, political correspondent Susan Davis, and religion correspondent Jason DeRose.

The podcast is produced by Bria Suggs & Kelli Wessinger, and edited by Casey Morell. Our executive producer is Muthoni Muturi.

