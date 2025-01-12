© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
Let’s Talk Business: Preparing Your Business for Inclement Weather

KRCU Public Radio | By Rob Gilligan
Published January 12, 2025 at 1:26 PM CST

Ice Storms, Snow storms, wildfires in California, and we haven’t even thought about spring yet! Inclement weather can disrupt businesses, posing challenges such as operational downtime and safety risks, but with proper planning everyone can be ready for when the forecast changes.

Weather conditions can seemingly change overnight and create challenges for businesses to manage. To mitigate these impacts, businesses should take proactive measures to ensure resilience and safety during severe weather conditions. Here are five quick tips to help you navigate the next severe weather event.

1. Create a Contingency Plan: Develop a plan outlining procedures for various weather scenarios. Include communication protocols for employees and customers, steps to secure assets, and remote work arrangements if needed.

2. Monitor Weather Alerts: Stay updated with reliable weather forecasts. This helps you make timely decisions and inform your team and customers about any operational changes.

3. Secure Your Facilities: Regular maintenance can help your premises withstand severe weather. Check roofs, secure outdoor items, and ensure proper drainage to prevent flooding.

4. Prioritize Employee Safety: Provide clear guidelines for employees on how to handle extreme weather. Consider flexible work options or temporary closures if conditions become hazardous.

5. Communicate Effectively: Use multiple channels like social media, email, and your website to keep employees and customers informed about any updates or changes in operations.

By implementing these strategies, businesses can reduce disruptions, protect employees, and recover more quickly after adverse weather conditions.
Rob Gilligan
Rob is the President and CEO of the Cape Chamber.
