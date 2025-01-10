Pet rescue organizations scramble to respond to destruction caused by LA wildfires

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

In addition to people, the wildfires around LA affect pets, so we called the Stray Cat Alliance.

AVARIE SHEVIN: It's overwhelming. I can't even tell you how many people we know that are affected by these fires - and their animals, of course.

INSKEEP: Avarie Shevin heads special programs for that alliance and says donations are needed.

SHEVIN: Wet cat food, blankets, towels, litter. Primarily food, though. That's the biggest thing because we are scrambling for food and with all the incoming cats.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Avery has heard heartbreaking stories of people and their pets leaving everything behind as they evacuate.

SHEVIN: The babysitter was able to get one cat out, but the other cat was hiding, and they couldn't find her, and they had to leave. And the house burned down, and we lost her.

INSKEEP: That's what we're hearing from the Stray Cat Alliance. We also heard from Pasadena Humane, which says it took in over 100 animals in just a few days. Best Friends Animal Society is helping to relocate shelter animals to make space for pets who've been displaced.

MARTÍNEZ: Dr. Annie Harvilicz is a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Wellness Foundation. She's been answering hundreds of emails every day, coordinating people in need with resources like pet food, short-term care and advice.

ANNIE HARVILICZ: What I want to do is create a sense that people feel supported when they make the right decision to take their animals with them when they evacuate.

INSKEEP: It's a hard decision. When ordered to evacuate, some people can't think clearly.

HARVILICZ: I have four chinchillas. Their cage is very large. If I just take my chinchillas, do you think I'll be able to find a place to keep them? Or do I have to try to bring this big cage? And it's like, do not bring the cage.

MARTÍNEZ: Harvilicz wants people to know that there is a lot of help for people - food, supplies and short-term care - if needed.

HARVILICZ: We're all in this together. We're all here to help you. And the animals are also part of the family, and it's better for the family for y'all to stay together and evacuate together.

MARTÍNEZ: Here's a way to find out more about this. Member station LAist has put together a list of resources. Go to laist.com. That's L-A-I-S-T .com. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

