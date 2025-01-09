Two-Minute Drill: Four Athletes Selected to the Indoor Track & Field Athletes to Watch List

Noah Little, Breanna Miles, Paden Lewis, and Anna Thomason were selected to the 2025 OVC Indoor Track & Field Athletes to Watch list.

Little, a redshirt senior from Washington, Mo., was selected to the Male Track Athlete to Watch list. Most Recently he competed for the Redhawk men's cross country team. The distance runner finished fourth at the 2024 OVC XC Championships for his second All OVC First Team honor.

Miles, a sprinter from Memphis, Tenn., was selected to the Female Track Athlete to Watch list after winning the Indoor OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year last year. The graduate student broke the SEMO 200m record last year while winning the event at the OVC Championship.

Lewis, a senior from Jefferson City, Mo., joined the Redhawks last outdoor season. He was selected to the Male Field Athlete to Watch list after winning the shot put event and winning Field Athlete of the Year, and OVC Athlete of the Championship last year.

Thomason, a Cape Girardeau native, was selected to the Female Field Athlete to Watch list after breaking the SEMO 60m hurdle event last season and breaking the SEMO Pentathlon record at the very first meet of this season.

All four athletes will be in action this weekend for the 2025 home opener at the Redhawks Invite. The meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at the SEMO Recreation Center at 12:00 p.m.