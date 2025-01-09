© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Four Athletes Selected to the Indoor Track & Field Athletes to Watch List

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published January 9, 2025 at 2:43 PM CST
SEMO Athletics

Noah Little, Breanna Miles, Paden Lewis, and Anna Thomason were selected to the 2025 OVC Indoor Track & Field Athletes to Watch list.

Little, a redshirt senior from Washington, Mo., was selected to the Male Track Athlete to Watch list. Most Recently he competed for the Redhawk men's cross country team. The distance runner finished fourth at the 2024 OVC XC Championships for his second All OVC First Team honor.

Miles, a sprinter from Memphis, Tenn., was selected to the Female Track Athlete to Watch list after winning the Indoor OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year last year. The graduate student broke the SEMO 200m record last year while winning the event at the OVC Championship.

Lewis, a senior from Jefferson City, Mo., joined the Redhawks last outdoor season. He was selected to the Male Field Athlete to Watch list after winning the shot put event and winning Field Athlete of the Year, and OVC Athlete of the Championship last year.

Thomason, a Cape Girardeau native, was selected to the Female Field Athlete to Watch list after breaking the SEMO 60m hurdle event last season and breaking the SEMO Pentathlon record at the very first meet of this season.

All four athletes will be in action this weekend for the 2025 home opener at the Redhawks Invite. The meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at the SEMO Recreation Center at 12:00 p.m.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino