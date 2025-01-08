"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: TESOL, Cyber Command Center and River Campus Spring Preview
On this edition of the show, we talk with Dr. Sarah Dietrich. She is a faculty member in the Department of English and co-coordinator of the TESOL program at SEMO. And we get a preview of the Spring 2025 season at Southeast’s River Campus with Dean Rhonda-Weller Stilson and learn more about the new Stamp Cyber Command Center with Dr. Mario Garcia.