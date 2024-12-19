Two-Minute Drill: Three Redhawks Earn OVC Track & Field Weekly Awards

Southeast Missouri Track & Field claimed three Ohio Valley Conference Weekly awards after the Indiana Early Bird Meet.

Paden Lewis was named Male Field Athlete of the Week after placing first in the shot put. The senior threw for a mark of 71' 3" for first, beating out 14 other athletes while achieving a new PR, ranking third in SEMO records and 26th in the NCAA.

Graduate student Breanna Miles took home Female Track Athlete of the Week. Miles notched three top five performances in the 200m dash (2nd), 60m (4th), and 4x400 (5th). Her 200-meter time ranks 15th in the NCAA.

Cole Reinders posted a 600m time of 1:21.01 in his first ever NCAA event to place first and tab Male Freshman of the Week Honors. Reinders beat out 12 other athletes to rank 50th in the country.

At the same meet, Anna Thomason, a junior from Cape Girardeau, won the pentathlon and broke the school record that was set just last year.

The SEMO Track & Field team will continue their indoor season after the holidays, hosting the Redhawks Invite on Saturday, January 11. The meet will be held at the SEMO Student Recreation Center, and admission is free and open to the public.