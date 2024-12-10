Focus on Southeast: Vargas Discusses New Partnerships and Enrollment at SEMO

On this installment of the show we are are joined by SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. We discuss a new collaboration among Mercy Southeast, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) that will bring medical students to Southeast Missouri and turn Mercy Hospital Southeast into a teaching hospital.

In addition, Dr. Vargas updates us on the SEMO Educators Advantage program that provides access to academic growth and professional development opportunities while reaffirming SEMO’s dedication to strengthening educational opportunities across Southeast Missouri and supporting local school districts.

Plus, we get an update on enrollment, a modern campus update and much more.