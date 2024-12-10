© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast: Vargas Discusses New Partnerships and Enrollment at SEMO

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:04 AM CST
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas

On this installment of the show we are are joined by SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. We discuss a new collaboration among Mercy Southeast, Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) and Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) that will bring medical students to Southeast Missouri and turn Mercy Hospital Southeast into a teaching hospital.

In addition, Dr. Vargas updates us on the SEMO Educators Advantage program that provides access to academic growth and professional development opportunities while reaffirming SEMO’s dedication to strengthening educational opportunities across Southeast Missouri and supporting local school districts.

Plus, we get an update on enrollment, a modern campus update and much more.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
