"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with NPR's Scott Horsley
On this special edition of the show, we talk with NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley. He shares his thoughts on the recent presidential election and what economic policies may be implemented by the new administration. Horsley also talks about NPR's place in the media space and how he got started in radio.