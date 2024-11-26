© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with NPR's Scott Horsley

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:35 PM CST
NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley
NPR Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley

On this special edition of the show, we talk with NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley. He shares his thoughts on the recent presidential election and what economic policies may be implemented by the new administration. Horsley also talks about NPR's place in the media space and how he got started in radio.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
