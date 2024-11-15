© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Social Work, Academic Affairs Update, New Orchestra Director

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published November 15, 2024 at 9:59 AM CST
Dr. Patrick Hopkins
Dr. Patrick Hopkins

Our first guest is Dr. Dana Branson. She is Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology. She tells us about the Social Work program at Southeast.

Then we hear from Interim Provost Dr. Doug Koch who provides an update from Academic Affairs and finally we meet the new Assistant Professor of Low Strings and Director of Orchestra, Dr. Patrick Hopkins.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
