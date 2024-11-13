Latino evangelicals praise Donald Trump as president-elect who respects Christians

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

President-elect Donald Trump won more support from Latino voters than he did four years ago, according to exit polls. That support is especially strong among Latino evangelicals. As NPR's Sarah McCammon reports, some say they feel aligned with the Republican Party's message on economic issues and cultural concerns.

SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: At First Bilingual Christian Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this Sunday, the congregation was praying for President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: We pray for our president.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: And we pray for the president of 2025.

MCCAMMON: Whether you agree with the election results or not, the pastor says, the Bible says to pray for those who are in power. But most people here do agree. One of the ministers, Edel Santana, says members of this church come from more than a dozen Spanish-speaking countries.

EDEL SANTANA: We've had people from Brazil. We have people from Honduras, Ecuador, Nicaragua.

MCCAMMON: And from Puerto Rico, where he was born. Santana voted for Trump. As for that now infamous joke where a comedian at a Trump rally referred to his home as a floating island of garbage, Santana says, yeah, it was disrespectful, but many Latinos have bigger concerns.

SANTANA: They care more about the economic of their family than just one joke.

MCCAMMON: The economy was a major issue for many voters here, like Raul De La Cruz. He's an electrician, and he says his family is feeling the effects of inflation.

RAUL DE LA CRUZ: My wife - she used to have, like, $300 for a budget, and she would come with so much. Now, it's small. It's like, I go out and help her, and it's, like, some small bags. And I'm like, we're going to have to pull it out of somewhere else to be able to have more food.

MCCAMMON: De La Cruz, who's in his mid-30s, immigrated from the Dominican Republic as a young child and later became a citizen. He says he didn't really pay attention to politics until the past couple of presidential election cycles.

DE LA CRUZ: I didn't know about politics. I was told Republicans are racist. Democrats is where you got to be.

MCCAMMON: But De La Cruz says he doesn't like what he hears from Democrats, and he says the Republican Party, including Trump, has been speaking to his concerns as a Christian. Jonathan and Erika Vega, a couple in their 30s, agree.

ERIKA VEGA: I don't know if he's Christian or not, but I see that he respect, at least, the believers of the Christ.

MCCAMMON: Jonathan Vega, who grew up in a Puerto Rican family in the Bronx, says Trump shares his family values and opposition to abortion. When it comes to immigration, he also agrees with the president-elect.

JONATHAN VEGA: So as far as, like, the mass deportation question, I'm all for it because I think there's a method to it.

MCCAMMON: Vega says his friends back in New York tell him about problems in their community, including recent arrests of alleged gang members from countries including Venezuela.

J VEGA: I think we need to, for sure, get rid of those people. And then, from there, we have to make some tough decisions.

MCCAMMON: Erika Vega was born in Colombia and is a naturalized citizen. She says she feels for people who are undocumented and just trying to build better lives.

E VEGA: I know people that they don't have no papers, but it's a situation that is not easy. But I also know that it's, like, they're trying to protect their own country. I see as my country now. It's sad, but sometimes it's things that you have to do.

MCCAMMON: Nilsa Alvarez, national Hispanic director at the conservative Christian group the Faith & Freedom Coalition, says, like many voters, Latinos were motivated this year by issues ranging from immigration to the economy to education.

NILSA ALVAREZ: I've been in conversations with pastors and Hispanic voters from all the battleground states, and there's an overlapping list of issues which I believe really led to record turnouts in this election.

MCCAMMON: Alvarez's group worked to mobilize millions of conservative voters this election cycle, including many conservative Latinos.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in Spanish).

MCCAMMON: At First Bilingual Christian Church of Harrisburg, Pastor Edel Santana handed out voter guides from Faith & Freedom which highlighted the candidates' positions on issues like abortion, a border wall and, quote, "boys competing in girls' sports." Santana says he has a message for Democrats.

SANTANA: I don't want to sound rude, but we are not their puppets, and they are not our puppet masters. It's not about colors. It's about values. It's about principles.

MCCAMMON: Santana says he's not beholden to any party, but Democrats will have to work harder to win over conservative Latinos like him.

Sarah McCammon, NPR News, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

