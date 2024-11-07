Two-Minute Drill: Ojutkangas Wins 2024 Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championship

Nova Ojutkangas won the Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country individual championship, becoming just the fifth woman in SEMO history to accomplish the feat.

The Southeast Missouri women's team finished in fifth tied with Western Illinois with 136 points. Southern Indiana placed first with 41 total points.

The Southeast Missouri men's team finished fourth with 108 total points. The USI men's team also took first with 56 total points.

Ojutkangas crossed the line ahead of 94 other athletes and 39 seconds ahead of second place to claim the OVC 6k title. She finishes as the Female Athlete of the Championship and takes home All OVC First Team laurels. Prior to the championship race, she had been named OVC Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year.

A native of France, she was named OVC Female Runner of the Week every week she has competed and is just the fifth female in SEMO cross country history to be named Ohio Valley Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

Senior Noah Little crossed the line at 24:23.60 to take fourth in the men’s 8k race. Little finished ahead of 86 other athletes and took home his second straight All OVC First Team honor.

SEMO Cross Country will take 14 athletes to the NCAA Midwest Regional meet next Friday, Nov. 15, in Peoria, Illinois.

The meet will take place at Newman Golf Course in Peoria and will open at 9:00 a.m. the day of the race. The Women's 6K race will begin at 11:00 a.m., with the Men's 10K race to follow at 12:00 p.m.