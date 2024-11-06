Incumbents Aldred and Thompson win Boone County Commission seats

Both Boone County District I and District II commissioners held onto their seats after polls closed in the Nov. 5 election.

Democratic incumbent Justin Aldred secured his District I commissioner seat after a challenge from Republican businessperson Sam Turner. With all precincts reporting, 25,812 residents voted for Aldred, compared to the 20,733 residents who voted for Turner, according to current polling information.

Democratic incumbent Janet Thompson won her reelection campaign as District II commissioner against Republican opponent and state Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville. Thompson had 19,731 votes, while Toalson Reisch had 18,002 votes.

The results from the Boone County elections office were unofficial.

Almost 68% of registered Boone County voters cast their ballots in the 2024 general election, compared to 70% in 2020.

District I Commissioner

Aldred will continue to represent a combination of the southern and western half of Boone County, which includes some of Columbia, Ashland and Hartsburg.

“I’m very appreciative of all the support I’ve seen, not just tonight but over the years,” Aldred said.

With MSNBC and PBS buzzing in the background of the Boone County Democratic Central Committee’s watch party at The Tiger Hotel, Aldred circled around tables speaking with supporters.

Laura Cutts — who Aldred describes as his better half, campaign treasurer and girlfriend — has been a huge supporter of the commissioner “since day one.”

“It’s been really nice to have her by my side the whole time as we’re doing all these things, as we’re knocking (on) doors, giving speeches,” Aldred said. “It’s important to have your family support you as you’re running.”

For the last four years, Aldred has largely focused his work in public office on infrastructure growth and funding. With a background of military service and a rural upbringing — he sported a Wentworth Military Academy crest on his tie during the Democratic watch party — Aldred has campaigned on his understanding of the needs of working-class families, according to previous Missourian reporting.

“I’d like to continue what we’ve started here,” Aldred said, including that he wants to see continued investments in food insecurity inside and outside Boone County, as well as child care for county employees.

Aldred successfully defeated Turner, a political newcomer and business owner from Ashland. Turner campaigned on bumping up resources for law enforcement and improving the county’s roads and bridges, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Turner said that as a first-time candidate, he felt as though the entire campaign experience was “one big learning experience,” even when he surprised by the number of people who were willing to open their doors when he went out canvassing.

But upon losing, “life just goes back to normal.”

Turner has no further political aspirations for now; he is looking forward to spending more time in other areas of his life.

"I want to make sure that I'm continuing to grow my business,” Turner said, “but really, all I'm thinking about right now is dance classes and basketball games and just spending time with my kids.”

He said that his campaign gave it everything it had.

“When you're a Republican in Boone County, you know you're going to have an uphill battle the whole time,” Turner said.

District II Commissioner

This will be Thompson’s fourth four-year term as Boone County commissioner, continuing the trend of democratic rule within the County Commission.

Thompson represents District II, which covers the east side of Columbia and roughly the northern half of Boone County.

Once the polls closed, Thompson attended the Democratic watch party at The Tiger Hotel.

She said that the results give her hope for the next four years to continue her work.

“My opponent brought a lot of heat to the race that I haven’t had before, and I’m glad the people saw through that,” Thompson said.

Donning a shirt reading “When she VOTES” in pink and blue letters, the commissioner walked through the crowd speaking with attendees, project collaborators and familiar faces.

“Janet is an incredible public servant,” said Jessica Caldera, a member of the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County, a nonpartisan political organization. “She epitomizes, in a lot of ways, women leaders who work closely behind the scenes, are good listeners — strengths that we haven’t always valued or sought out in our politicians.”

Thompson said that she has three top priorities: “mental health as it intersects with the justice system, housing and food insecurity.”

Her campaign was defined by wanting to help people who are incarcerated get access to mental health and substance abuse treatment in addition to expanding the availability of affordable housing in Boone County, according to previous Missourian reporting. Another goal is to have a pilot program of the late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor’s iCivics — which aims to effectively teach government to kids — in both Boone and Callaway County.

Opponent Cheri Toalson Reisch attended the Boone County Republicans watch party at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.

Reisch challenged incumbent Thompson and ultimately lost. Toalson Reisch’s campaign focused on two main priorities: public safety and road infrastructure, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Missourian reporter EJ Haas contributed to this report.

