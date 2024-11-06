Democrat Stephanie Morrell wins 13th Circuit judicial seat over incumbent Jesus Osete

Jesus Osete was clear from the start of the night: Tuesday night was time for celebration regardless of the outcome.

Election night marked the end of Osete’s 10-month run for circuit judge in District 3 for the 13th Circuit. The watch party at D. Rowe’s in Columbia drew 38 attendees.

Results for the race came in around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with Democratic opponent Stephanie Morrell winning by almost four thousand votes.

Despite the results, Osete struck a grateful tone and had family on his mind.

“As I think of today, I think of my grandfather, a mechanic for over 60 years,” he said. “I never would’ve envisioned being in this room and talking to you.”

Republican candidates Dustin Stanton and Sam Turner joined Osete’s watch party to support one another.

Stanton, a farmer who ran for Boone County Treasurer and lost to Democratic incumbent Jenna Redel, said he is looking forward to getting back to regular life and his chickens.

Osete is hopeful for the future. He said he will continue his work to uphold the constitution as an attorney and is looking forward to spending time with his wife this coming week.

“What the people are telling me is I need to keep being an advocate for the constitution,” Osete said. “I need to continue to represent the downtrodden and the folks that need me. And that’s what I intend to do.”

