Republican Mike Kehoe wins election to be Missouri’s next governor

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe will be the state’s next governor.

The Republican garnered 57% of the vote Tuesday in nearly complete results, defeating Democrat Crystal Quade.

“It's been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not have done it without the grace of God, my family, my campaign team and all of you,” Kehoe said to a crowd of supporters gathered in Jefferson City.

Quade released a statement Tuesday night, saying that while the results “weren’t what we hoped for,” she was honored by the support her campaign received.

Kehoe has said his top issue will be addressing crime in the state. He reiterated that commitment during his speech.

“We will ensure that Missouri is a state where it's easier to be a cop than a criminal, and we will not rest until the criminals who make our streets and neighborhoods dangerous are held accountable,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe intends to introduce a crime plan on Day 1 of his term as governor.

“We want businesses to feel safe, and we need to make sure we're backing the blue, we've got to give the resources to men and ladies across our communities, let them know that our community is with them and the state is with them,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe is in favor of taking away local control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The department has been under local control since 2013 after Missouri voters approved a measure in 2012.

Bills that would make that change have failed in the legislature the past few sessions.

Another priority for Kehoe is the economy. He has told supporters he wants to eventually eliminate the state’s income tax.

“If we want to be competitive with other states, we need to make sure we get our tax rate in line with our competition,” Kehoe said.

Speaking Tuesday night, Kehoe said he intends to focus on reducing taxes and cutting regulations regarding businesses.

“So families can keep more of their own money, so job creators want to come here, expand here and hire more hardworking Missourians,” Kehoe said.

The governor-elect also spoke about education during his speech.

“We're going to strengthen public education, to expand school choice, so that every single student has the opportunity to get a world-class education,” Kehoe said. “And we'll prepare our kids for the workforce, for making sure they have options they need to achieve their American dreams, whether that's a four-year college or career technical education.”

Something that could be on the radar for the next governor is the fate of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

Jackson County voters in April rejected a sales tax measure that would have helped fund a new baseball stadium for the Royals and improved Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs play.

In June, the Kansas Legislature passed an incentive bill designed to lure one or both teams across the state border.

Kehoe said he’s open to discussions about whether Missouri should provide financial support.

“It's not about giving subsidies to a sports team, in my opinion, it's about let's look at the economic impact that organization is making to our community and to our state. And then what do people together want to do to make sure they stay here,” Kehoe said.

Kehoe won a contentious primary in August after repeatedly fending off claims that he wasn’t conservative enough.

After the primary, Kehoe spoke about uniting the Republican Party, which has seen fissures in the state legislature.

Kehoe has served as lieutenant governor since 2018. He was initially appointed to the position by Gov. Mike Parson. He won a full term in 2020. Prior to that, Kehoe served in the Missouri Senate.

Speaking before Kehoe won the governor’s race, Parson said he believes Kehoe would be a great governor.

"I think you got to go back to where I picked him 6½ years ago to be the lieutenant governor and how much confidence I had in him, and it's really good to me that he's going to take over where I leave off,” Parson said. “I think there's a great foundation we built.”

This story has been updated.