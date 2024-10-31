© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
Battery Processing Plant Fire Outside Fredericktown, MO Forces Evacuations For Local Residents

KRCU Public Radio | By John Moore
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:58 PM CDT
From an aerial view, a large fire can be seen at the Critical Minerals Battery Processing Plant outside of Fredericktown, in Madison County Missouri, off Highway OO.
From an aerial view, a large fire can be seen at the Critical Minerals Battery Processing Plant outside of Fredericktown, in Madison County Missouri, off Highway OO.

A fire that broke out at Critical Mineral Recovery, a battery processing plant just outside of Fredericktown, Missouri, early Wednesday afternoon prompted a massive emergency firefighting effort and evacuation for local residents.

The evacuation was in Madison County, near Highway OO, north and northwest of Village Creek Road, and residents on Madison County Road 277, were asked to evacuate immediately on Wed. Oct. 30. The city of Fredericktown was not affected by the order.

Kyle Rogers, the 911 Director for Madison County, talked about the efforts at the plant and in the area.

"So, the call came in at 1:37 pm yesterday [Oct. 30, 2024], by a radio call from a local fireman who worked at the facility, pretty much telling me that they contacted Cherokee Pass Fire and Fredericktown Fire, that Critical Minerals was on fire", said Rogers, recounting the initial response.

By Thurs. Oct. 31, Rogers said some residents were allowed to return, but he urged caution.

"There's no mandatory evacuation. People who live in the general vicinity of the plant are being told that they can go back to their homes. However, they strongly recommend them to stay away", said Rogers.

During the initial emergency and firefighting response, multiple agencies were part of the effort, including Madison County, 911, Fredericktown Fire Department, Cherokee Pass Fire Protection District, Madison County Ambulance District, Fredericktown Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"From my understanding, the fire is contained inside the building. However, [there are] hot spots that they're trying to get put out", stated Rogers, giving an update on the firefighting efforts.

According to the Critical Mineral Recovery website, the global battery processing plant is a 255-square-foot facility, with headquarters in St Louis, MO.
News
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
