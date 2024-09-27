"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO Women's Basketball, Educational Access Programs and Hospitality Management
On this installment of the show we talk with SEMO Women's Head Basketball Coach Briley Palmer and Guard Sophie Bussard to get a preview of their upcoming season. We learn more about SEMO’s Educational Access Programs and how they help students navigate college with Charles Blackmon -- and the university’s hospitality management program recently received accreditation. Dr. Quantella Noto will stop by to tell us what that means for the program.