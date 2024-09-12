Two-Minute Drill: DeLaurent and Norman Earn Weekly Conference Honors in Key Victory

Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was named Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Association Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Bryce Norman claimed Co-Defensive Player of the Week accolades on Monday, September 9, 2024.

A native of Camdenton, Missouri, DeLaurent threw for a career-high 376 yards and single-game school record six touchdowns to lead SEMO to a 45-42 double overtime win over UT Martin. He completed 34-of-63 passes for 53.9 percent. DeLaurent threw touchdown passes of 17, 18, 20, 5, 10 and 11 yards, and completed passes to seven different receivers. He set new career-highs in both completions and attempts, as well. DeLaurent went over 5,000 passing yards in his career becoming just the fourth quarterback in program history to throw for over 5,000 yards.

Norman, who hails from nearby Jackson, finished with a game-high 13 tackles against the Skyhawks. He had five solo stops and assisted on eight others. Norman added one tackle for loss, forced a fumble and recorded two quarterback hurries. He had a hand in the game's only turnover when he forced a fumble that was recovered by Khalani Riddick in the fourth quarter. Norman went over 300 tackles in his career and became the 10th player in program history to surpass that mark.

The Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor is the second of DeLaurent's career. Meanwhile, the Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Week award is the third all-time for Norman.