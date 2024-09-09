© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If You Can Keep It: The role of abortion in the election

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published September 9, 2024 at 7:14 AM CDT
An abortion rights advocate participates in a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC.
An abortion rights advocate participates in a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC.

A growing number of voters in swing states are saying that abortion could sway their decision in the election this November. That’s according to a poll from The New York Times and Sienna College from last month.

But the presidency isn’t the only place abortion is relevant on the ballot. At least 11 states—including Arizona, Montana, and Florida—are voting directly on the issue this fall.

Two years out from the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, how has the abortion rights landscape changed? And what do these changes mean for the election? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame