Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: New DPS Director, Prior Learning Assessment & Food Delivery Robots

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:05 AM CDT
Dr. Richard Flotron, Director of Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University
Dr. Richard Flotron, Director of Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University

On this episode of the show we talk with Dr. Richard Flotron, the new Director of the Department of Public Safety at SEMO.

Then we will be joined by Dr. Chelsea McNeely, Director of Early College Programs and Southeast Online to learn more about SEMO’s Prior Learning Assessment initiative where work experiences can convert into college credit.

The start of the semester at Southeast introduced many new freshman to campus and they were joined by a fleet of food delivery robots. We are joined Alicia Ticer, the Director of Marketing and Student Engagement and Matt Ludwig -- the Resident District Manager both with SEMO Dining to learn more about Starship's food delivery robots.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
