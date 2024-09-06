Focus on Southeast: New DPS Director, Prior Learning Assessment & Food Delivery Robots

On this episode of the show we talk with Dr. Richard Flotron, the new Director of the Department of Public Safety at SEMO.

Then we will be joined by Dr. Chelsea McNeely, Director of Early College Programs and Southeast Online to learn more about SEMO’s Prior Learning Assessment initiative where work experiences can convert into college credit.

The start of the semester at Southeast introduced many new freshman to campus and they were joined by a fleet of food delivery robots. We are joined Alicia Ticer, the Director of Marketing and Student Engagement and Matt Ludwig -- the Resident District Manager both with SEMO Dining to learn more about Starship's food delivery robots.