Let's Talk Business: A Changing Workforce

Formally established in 1894, Labor Day is a federal holiday celebrated on the first Monday in September each year. “Labor” is a key part of our regional economy and critical for business success, today is a wonderful day to reflect on that.

Historically, Labor Day started as a recognition of “Organized Labor” or Labor Unions and was initially celebrated with parades and activities for the members to be visible and recognized for their contributions. Over time, Labor Day has become an opportunity to more widely recognize the broader labor or workforce that drives our economy, whether they belong to an organized union or not.

According to latest information released by MERIC, the Cape Girardeau-Sikeston Combined Statistical Area (CSA) reported a civilian labor force of 67,951 people, an increase of more than 1,700 participants over July 2023, but down from the estimated 69,594 estimates in June 2024. While these numbers may still be adjusted, it highlights the continued shifts and changes in a workforce that remains in flux.

Workforce Development is a broad subject area that includes traditional education pathways through public, private, and post-secondary institutions, apprenticeship programs common through trade unions, and reskilling programs that help individuals connect with new and advancing work opportunities in programs like technology, advanced manufacturing, and healthcare.

This Labor Day, I want to recognize the contributions and efforts of the workers that help drive the economy of Southeast Missouri. I hope that today you can take time to relax and spend quality time with friends and family, and thank you for your hard work.