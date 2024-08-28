What James Baldwin can teach us about Israel, and ourselves

It's been more than ten months since devastating violence began unfolding in Israel and Gaza. And in the midst of all the death, so many people are trying to better understand what's going on in that region, and how the United States is implicated in it. Discussions have been messy and difficult, and in many cases, utterly unproductive.

So on this episode of the show, we're looking back to the writing of James Baldwin. Some might be surprised to hear that Baldwin thought a lot about what was happening in Israel. That's because for him, the country came to embody some issues he cared about deeply – self-determination, oppression, the contradictions of nationalism and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.

And while Baldwin's views on the country transformed significantly over the course of his life, his evolving thoughts offer some ideas about how to grapple with trauma, how to approach conversations with empathy, and how to bridge the gap between places and ideas that, on their surface, might seem oceans apart.

