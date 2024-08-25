Let's Talk Business: Ozarks Startup Weekend

Designers, developers, and entrepreneurs, now is your opportunity to shine and turn concept into action with the Ozarks Starup Weekend event next month in Springfield.

The Ozarks Startup Weekend, hosted by Codefi, is an intense 54-hour event designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs to bring their startup ideas to life. Scheduled for September 13-15, 2024, this event invites participants to pitch their business concepts on the first day, forming teams based on interest and expertise. Over the weekend, these teams will work tirelessly to transform initial ideas into tangible business models, with the support and guidance of experienced mentors from various industries.

Participants will engage in hands-on activities like brainstorming sessions, market research, prototype development, and customer validation. The goal is to refine their ideas and prepare a compelling pitch to present to a panel of judges at the end of the weekend. The judging panel made up of established entrepreneurs and investors, will provide valuable feedback, and select the most promising startup ideas for potential future support.

Ozarks Startup Weekend is more than just a competition; it’s an opportunity to learn essential entrepreneurial skills, network with like-minded individuals, and gain insight from industry experts. Whether you're a developer, designer, marketer, or simply someone with a passion for innovation, this event is a chance to collaborate, learn, and possibly launch a successful startup.

For more details, visit Ozarks Startup Weekend.