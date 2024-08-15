Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Earn Academic Accolades

Accolades continue to roll in for SEMO student-athletes for their performances in the classroom during the 2023-24 school year.

The Redhawks earned a school record 45 Ohio Valley Conference Medals of honor for the 2023-24 academic year.

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest grade point average in a Conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for last academic year recorded a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

It marked the second year in a row where SEMO collected over 40 OVC Medals of Honor.

Meanwhile, 180 Southeast Missouri Student-Athletes landed on the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll for the academic year. To be listed, recipients must have achieved at least a 3.25 grade point average, have been eligible and on the team throughout the competitive season in their chosen NCAA-sponsored sport(s) and used a season of competition.

Southeast Missouri Men's & Women's Track & Field had the most honorees with 33 and 29 student-athletes, respectively, on the list.

In addition to conference honors, the SEMO Gymnastics team earned national recognition, ranking in the top 25 of the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WGCA) Team GPA Rankings, coming in at 22nd in the country.

