Alt.Latino's best new music round-up: Omar Apollo, Karol G and Papo Vazquez

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre round up their favorite new tracks, including heartbroken music from Omar Apollo, a mix of jazz and Afro-Puerto Rican sounds from Papo Vazquez and a controversial new merengue electrónico track from Karol G.

Songs featured in this episode:

Omar Apollo, "Empty"

Los Cenzontles, "Different Drum"

Mabe Fratti, "Oidos" and "Intento fallido"

Karol G, "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Hamilton de Holanda, "Mandalagh"

Papo Vazquez and Mighty Pirates Troubadours, "Plena Pa'Los Apache"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

