Two-Minute Drill: Mary Beth Gunn Leaves for Head Tennis Job at Pacific

After four straight championship seasons, Mary Beth Gunn resigned as Southeast Missouri's women's tennis coach to accept the head coaching position at University of the Pacific

Gunn spent the last nine seasons at the helm of SEMO's women's tennis program. She compiled an overall record of 96-76 and led the Redhawks to three Ohio Valley Conference regular-season titles, two OVC Tournament crowns, and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.

SEMO Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Brady Barke commended her tremendous job developing all facets of the tennis program into a championship caliber program and wished her the best in her new position.

Four players earned First-Team All-OVC honors, and five others garnered Second-Team All-OVC accolades during Gunn's tenure. Gunn coached Romana Tarajova (2021) and Daniela Hlacikova (2023), the only two Redhawks to win the prestigious OVC Player of the Year award in program history. She leaves as the winningest coach in SEMO women's tennis since the program started over 30 years ago.

A national search for the Redhawks next women's tennis coach will begin immediately.