Two-Minute Drill: Feuerborn and Blomquist to Compete at 2024 Olympic Trials

Redhawk track & field alumni Parker Feuerborn and Logan Blomquist will compete for a spot on Team USA when they take part in the hammer throw at the 2024 US Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The pair are the first Redhawk athletes to compete in the US Olympic Trials since 2008.

Feuerborn most recently graduated from SEMO this past spring. The Minnesota native, a two time All-American for the Redhawks, placed eighth and 13th in the hammer throw at the NCAA championships in 2024 and 2023.

Blomquist competed for the Redhawks 2016-2022 and captured the 2022 NCAA Hammer Throw National Championship. The Missouri native also holds the SEMO record in hammer throw with a mark of 240' 8".

The two SEMO graduates will begin competition with the first round of the hammer throw Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. where both athletes are in the second flight. Each athlete will receive three throws, and the top 12 athletes will advance to the finals on Sunday at 4:50 p.m. CT. Each athlete in the finals will get three throws, with the top eight earning an additional three attempts.

The top three finishers in the event will qualify for Team USA and compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.