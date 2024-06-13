Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Compete in NCAA Track Championship, Feuerborn Earns All American Honors

Parker Feuerborn claimed First Team All-American honors in the hammer throw at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Championship.

The graduate student from St. Micheal, Minnesota, was the only Redhawk to make the trip to Eugene at Hayward Field in Oregon. He threw for a distance of 234' 4" (71.42m) to place eighth and achieve First Team All-American Honors.

Eight other Redhawk track and field student athletes qualified for the NCAA West Prelims, which were held at the University of Arkansas in late May.

The freshman jumping duo of Brianna Dixon and Molly Grohmann jumped over heights of 5' 7.25" and 5' 5.25" at their first NCAA Meet. The heights were good enough for 36th and 45th place.

Paden Lewis competed in both the shootout and the hammer throw. In the hammer, he placed 29th with a distance of 203' 9", and in the shotput, he achieved a PR mark of 60' 3" for 14th. That mark is third best in the SEMO record books.

In javelin, Jaden Kight placed 40th with a distance of 146' 1".

Clara Billing vaulted over a height of 12' 11.5" to take 36th in her second NCAA appearance in as many season.

Justin Breault threw the javelin for a mark of 207' 7" during the first day of competition, finishing 29th.

Terrico Garrett competed in the 800m and advanced to the quarterfinals of the West Prelims and ran the second-best time in SEMO history.