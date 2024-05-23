Two-Minute Drill: Five Redhawks Earn ALL OVC Baseball Honors

Southeast Missouri Baseball received five players on the 2024 All-Ohio Valley Conference Postseason Baseball Teams.

Outfielder Josh Cameron, RHP Kyle Miller, utility Ty Stauss, short stop Ben Palmer, and second baseman Brooks Kettering were voted to receive postseason honors by the league's head coaches and communications directors.

Outfielder Josh Cameron and pitcher Kyle Miller finished with first team honors. Cameron hit .299 with 13 home runs for the Redhawks in his senior season. Miller, a senior from Eureka, Mo., finished the season with seven saves and closes his career as the all-time saves leader and all time appearances leader in SEMO history.

Utility player Ty Stauss and infielders Ben Palmer & Brooks Kettering landed on the 2nd team list after their strong regular seasons. Stauss finished with a .324 batting average, 61 hits, 43 runs, 16 doubles, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs. Shortstop Ben Palmer, who played and started in every single game in 2024, led the team in home runs (16).

Freshman second baseman Brooks Kettering landed on two lists this postseason, garnering 2nd-Team All-OVC honors and was selected to the All-Freshman team as well. He finished the season with a .305 batting average, 67 hits, 55 runs, 10 doubles, six home runs, 32 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

The Redhawks entered the OVC Tournament in Marion, Ill., as the number 2 seed. All tournament games this weekend can be streamed live on ESPN+.

Follow Redhawk Athletics on social media @SEMORedhawks.