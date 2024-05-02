Two-Minute Drill: 2024 Student-Athlete Graduates Honored Monday

Eighty Southeast Missouri State University student-athletes were honored on Monday at the Show-Me Center in a graduation ceremony to recognize the Spring Class of 2024. These Redhawks will receive their degrees during SEMO's commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, at the Show Me Center.

Associate Director of Academics & Student-Athlete Development Brooke Hengst opened the reception with some remarks about the class before the President of Southeast Missouri State, Dr. Carlos Vargas, addressed the student-athletes.

Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, Brady Barke, provided his own words for the class and acknowledged the impact that the student-athletes not only have on the University, but on the community, as well.

Two student-athletes provided their thoughts on the experiences that their class has had throughout their time at Southeast. Makenzie Williams of Track & Field and Lydia Webb of Gymnastics spoke to their fellow classmates prior to the presentation of the Jewel and Trombetta Awards.

The Jewel and Trombetta Awards, awarded to the male and female student-athlete(s) with the highest cumulative GPA in the class, was presented next. Noah Little of Track & Field was presented the Jewel award. Paige Halliwill of Softball and Maddie Paulson of Women's Soccer were awarded the Trombetta award for their performances in the classroom.

The ceremony was wrapped up with the presentation of the graduates' sashes to be worn at the graduation ceremony. The head coaches from each respective sport presented the sashes to their athletes.

In all, the graduating class combined to win 22 team championship trophies during their careers at SEMO.

