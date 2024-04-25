Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Tennis Wins OVC Regular Season Championship, Earns Awards

Ohio Valley Conference Regular-Season Champion Southeast Missouri claimed two of the league's top women’s tennis honors with Mary Beth Gunn getting OVC Coach of the Year and Daniela Hlacikova winning Player of the Year.



For the second time in her career, Gunn was named the league's Coach of the Year. SEMO won its second-straight OVC regular-season title with a perfect 6-0 mark in league play. The Redhawks posted back-to-back OVC regular-season championships for the first time in program history.

In OVC play, SEMO recorded three shutouts and outscored its opponents by a combined 37-3 in six matches.

Hlacikova became the first player in program history to be voted OVC Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. She finished the regular season 12-5 in singles play with nine of her victories coming at the No. 1 position. Additionally, she secured First-Team All-OVC honors for the fourth time in her career.

In doubles action, Hlacikova and Juliette Talieu headlined the OVC Doubles All-Conference Team with a 13-1 record in the regular season.

Individually, Talieu went 9-2 in No. 3 singles en route to First-Team All-OVC accolades.

Joining Hlacikova and Talieu on the OVC First-Team was Trinity Calinescu. Calinescu picks up her first career all-conference honor with a 12-4 singles record. Vivian Lai rounded out SEMO's All-OVC honorees as a second-team selection for the second-straight season.