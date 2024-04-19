"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas
On this edition of the program, Dr. Carlos Vargas shares information about a new online Bachelor of Applied Science in Allied Health; a new job center at Catapult; his appointment of an Enrollment Transformation Task Force to identify strategies with greatest potential to improve institutional performance and a new Bachelor of Science in professional studies and much more.