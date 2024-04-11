© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Win OVC Title Outright with 5-0 Victory Over Eastern Illinois

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published April 11, 2024 at 6:00 PM CDT
SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri Tennis (11-6, 6-0) won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title outright with a 5-0 victory over Eastern Illinois (1-20, 1-5) Wednesday.

SEMO went undefeated in OVC play for the second-straight season and owns an 11-match winning streak in league contests. The Redhawks are OVC Regular-Season Champions in back-to-back years for the first time in program history and third time overall.

This season marks the fourth year in a row that the Redhawks Tennis program has won an OVC tournament title.

SEMO concluded its regular-season schedule on an eight-match winning streak and has not lost in over a month. The Redhawks shutout four of their conference opponents and allowed only three points in their six OVC matchups.

The Redhawks head to next week's OVC Tournament as the #1 seed and will play in the semifinals on Saturday, Apr. 20. Start time is set for 10 a.m., CT in St. Louis, Missouri. Opponent is to be determined.

The Redhawks won the OVC Tournament in 2022 and 2023 and will attempt to secure the automatic berth for their third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino