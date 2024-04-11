Lead and cadmium were found in Lunchables. What does that mean for school lunch?

For many parents, the question isn’t just “What do I feed my kids?” but “What’s in my kids’ food?”

And just Tuesday, Consumer Reportsissued a press release callingon the USDA to remove Lunchables from the National School Lunch Program.

Not only did they find high levels of lead and cadmium in store-bought Lunchables, but those served in schools were found to have high sodium as well.

We sit down with Lauren Weber to talk about the situation. She’s ahealth and scienceaccountability reporter at The Washington Post.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5