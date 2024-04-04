© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Two-Minute Drill
Every Friday at 5:42 a.m., 7:42 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Nate Saverino highlights players, coaches and more in the Two-Minute Drill. Keep up with the Redhawks on KRCU.Local support for the Two-Minute Drill is provided by Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Get Biggest Win in NCAA Division I Era

KRCU Public Radio | By Nate Saverino
Published April 4, 2024 at 1:24 PM CDT
SEMO Redhawks Paytience Holman
SEMO Athletics
SEMO Redhawks Paytience Holman

Redhawks Softball claimed the biggest win of its NCAA Division I era when it upset #11 Missouri (29-8), 1-0, Wednesday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Wednesday's win marked SEMO's second over a ranked opponent since it moved to the Division I ranks in 1992. This year's #11 Missouri team is the highest ranked opponent the Redhawks have ever beaten.

Prior to 2024, the Redhawks 6-1 victory over then-#12 Arkansas on Feb. 22, 2019, stood as SEMO's lone win over a ranked foe. Now, the program's only two wins over nationally-ranked opponents (both in the SEC) belong to Head Coach Mark Redburn.

The Redhawks put it all together with timely hitting, excellent pitching and great defense to end MU's four-game winning streak and hand the Tigers their eighth loss in 37 games this season.

Holman was lights out after pitching out of the jam retiring the final 14 hitters she faced as the Tigers didn't get another runner on base for the remainder of the contest.

SEMO played its ninth game of the season against a Power Four team and posted its 10th Power Four win with Redburn at the helm. The Redhawks picked up a Power Four win in four-straight seasons and have two in 2024 (vs. Maryland; at Missouri).

The Redhawks return to Ohio Valley Conference action when they host Tennessee Tech on Apr. 6-7 at the Southeast Softball Complex. Admission is free and open to the public.
Nate Saverino
Nate Saverino serves as the Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs.
See stories by Nate Saverino