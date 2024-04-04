Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Get Biggest Win in NCAA Division I Era

Redhawks Softball claimed the biggest win of its NCAA Division I era when it upset #11 Missouri (29-8), 1-0, Wednesday afternoon at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Wednesday's win marked SEMO's second over a ranked opponent since it moved to the Division I ranks in 1992. This year's #11 Missouri team is the highest ranked opponent the Redhawks have ever beaten.

Prior to 2024, the Redhawks 6-1 victory over then-#12 Arkansas on Feb. 22, 2019, stood as SEMO's lone win over a ranked foe. Now, the program's only two wins over nationally-ranked opponents (both in the SEC) belong to Head Coach Mark Redburn.

The Redhawks put it all together with timely hitting, excellent pitching and great defense to end MU's four-game winning streak and hand the Tigers their eighth loss in 37 games this season.

Holman was lights out after pitching out of the jam retiring the final 14 hitters she faced as the Tigers didn't get another runner on base for the remainder of the contest.

SEMO played its ninth game of the season against a Power Four team and posted its 10th Power Four win with Redburn at the helm. The Redhawks picked up a Power Four win in four-straight seasons and have two in 2024 (vs. Maryland; at Missouri).

The Redhawks return to Ohio Valley Conference action when they host Tennessee Tech on Apr. 6-7 at the Southeast Softball Complex. Admission is free and open to the public.