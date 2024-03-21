Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Pick Up OVC Weekly Honors

Redhawk student-athletes from three different sports were conference weekly honors this week.

Paden Lewis, Alivia Busch, and Breanna Miles of the Track & Field team all tabbed OVC Weekly awards for their performances at the Richard Martin Invite.

Lewis was awarded with OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week for the first time as a Redhawk after placing first in the discus throw and the shot put, while finishing fourth in the hammer throw.

Busch also notched her first OVC award when she claimed OVC Female Field Athlete of the Week honors. The graduate student finished fourth in the hammer throw, first in the discus, and third in the shot put.

Miles picked up OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week honors after finishing first in both the 100m and 200m.

Taylor Ingle of SEMO Gymnastics was selected as this week's Midwest Independent Conference (MIC) Gymnast of the Week. Ingle, who has competed in the all-around in eight-of-the-11 meet SEMO has competed in this season, achieved her second highest all-around score of the season with a 39.325 at Illinois on Sunday afternoon.

And finally, the SEMO Tennis team swept the OVC Weekly Tennis Awards for the fourth time this season. Juliette Talieu won OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week and joined Daniela Hlacikova for OVC Women's Doubles Team of the Week. SEMO has won six OVC Player of the Week awards and four OVC Doubles Team of the Week laurels so far.

The Redhawks host SIUE in a battle for first place in the OVC on Saturday at 2 p.m.