"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO's Plans for the Eclipse and Arsenal Business Growth
On this edition of the show, we will meet a new faculty member in the Department of Music -- Dr. Felipe Brito, find out about SEMO’s plans for the eclipse on April 8 with Dr. Bruce Skinner and learn more about a partnership to bring more job opportunities for SEMO students and community members with Dan Presson.