Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: Dr. Felipe Brito, SEMO's Plans for the Eclipse and Arsenal Business Growth

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published March 13, 2024 at 2:48 PM CDT
On this edition of the show, we will meet a new faculty member in the Department of Music -- Dr. Felipe Brito, find out about SEMO’s plans for the eclipse on April 8 with Dr. Bruce Skinner and learn more about a partnership to bring more job opportunities for SEMO students and community members with Dan Presson.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
