Two-Minute Drill: Redhawks Reveal 12-Game Football Schedule

Southeast Missouri will meet North Alabama in the FCS Kickoff during week zero to open its 12-game football schedule this upcoming 2024 season.

SEMO makes its first appearance in the 10th Annual FCS Kickoff at the historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, on Aug. 24. That will be a televised game with ESPN platform designation to be announced later.

A week later, the Redhawks travel over 1,200 miles west to play Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA school New Mexico State (Aug. 31).

Longtime rival Southern Illinois (Sept. 21) and Northwestern State (Sept. 28) are SEMO's other non-conference foes.

The Redhawks make the short ride to Carbondale for this year's War for the Wheel, the 92nd matchup between the teams. Meanwhile, Northwestern State comes to Cape Girardeau during Family Weekend.

The Big South-OVC Football Association slate features nine league teams each playing an eight-game conference schedule in 2024.

SEMO opens conference play at home against reigning Big South-OVC Co-Champion UT Martin (Sept. 7). Tennessee Tech (Oct. 12), reigning Big South-OVC Co-Champion and 2023 FCS Playoff participant Gardner-Webb (Oct. 26, Homecoming) and first-year Association member Western Illinois (Nov. 16) complete the Redhawks home dates.

The remainder of the Redhawks conference schedule includes trips to Eastern Illinois (Oct. 5), Charleston Southern (Oct. 19), Lindenwood (Nov. 9) and Tennessee State (Nov. 23).