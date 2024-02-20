2 adults charged with murder of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at Chiefs parade: 'We are not done yet'

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced homicide charges Tuesday afternoon against two adult men accused of causing the fatal shooting during the Chiefs championship rally last Wednesday.

Lindell Mays of Raytown and Dominic Miller of Kansas City are both charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Two juveniles have also been charged in the shooting.

Baker said Mays fired a gun following a verbal argument that escalated quickly.

Both men have been hospitalized since the shooting. Bond for each has been set at $1 million. They are also charged with two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The family of Lopez-Galvan released a statement thanking the prosecutor's office and the Kansas City Police Department, saying its a comfort but "it does not bring back our beloved Lisa."

"The effort and dedicated hours spent to expeditiously investigate this senseless act of violence is extremely commendable," the statement read. "It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved."

At a news conference, Baker and Mayor Quinton Lucas promised swift and severe consequences.

"We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day, every single one," Baker said. "We are not done yet."

Police Chief Stacey Graves said the investigation continues but wouldn't release any specifics.

"Our investigation continues at full velocity," Graves said.

Earlier Tuesday, Kansas City Police said one plain-clothes officer was injured during the response to the shootings, but that officer is fine.

Lucas questioned police brass Tuesday about why some municipal charges have not been used against people who are ignoring laws. For example, he said, last year no one was charged with carrying a firearm into a city building or transferring weapons to a minor.

More work will be going into programs that would help combat teen violence, Lucas said.

"Lawlessness won't be tolerated," he said. "But also, I think, the lack of hope that leads to young people picking up firearms, committing very serious acts."

News Hundreds rally in Kansas City for gun laws after Chiefs parade shooting: 'How many more?' Lawrence Brooks IV

Lopez-Galvan, a mother and local DJ at radio station KKFI, was the only person known to be killed in the shooting. Another 22 people were injured — including nine children.

Over the weekend, Children's Mercy Hospital announced that all of the patients it took in were sent home. Several adult patients remained hospitalized.

Last Thursday, the Jackson County Office of the Juvenile Officer filed resisting arrest and unspecified gun charges against two juveniles. Because those two suspects are juveniles, officials did not release their names.

One adult was also charged for picking up a gun dropped during the course of the shooting.

KCUR's Madeline Fox and Savannah Hawley-Bates contributed to this story.

Copyright 2024 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.