Two-Minute Drill: Redhawk Student-Athletes Collect Weekly Honors

Seven SEMO student-athletes from three different sports earned conference weekly recognition this week.

The Redhawks Tennis program swept the Ohio Valley Conference weekly awards for the sport. Trinity Calinescu was named the OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week, while Daniela Hlacikova and Juilette Talieu partnered to win the OVC Women's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week. The Redhawks Tennis team picked up wins over Lindsey Wilson College and Middle Tennessee State last week enroute to the individual awards.

Three track & field athletes claimed OVC honors for their performances this past weekend.

Taylor Fox was selected as OVC Female Track Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this year, as she broke the SEMO indoor mile record and also had a first-place finish in the 800-meter.

Parker Feuerborn was named OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week for the fourth time as well after placing first in the weight throw in two meets.

Molly Grohmann earned OVC Female Freshman of the Week after recording a PR and a gold medal in the high jump.

SEMO Track & Field will host the Redhawks Open today at the SEMO Recreation Center.

Finally, senior gymnast Lydia Webb was voted as the Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week following outstanding all-around performances this past week in Colorado.

The Gymhawks will be back in action at home February 16 at 6:30 p.m., when they host Illinois State & Fisk at Houck Field House.

