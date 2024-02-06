© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Interior Design Program and the Miller Reserve

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:46 PM CST
Bill Eddleman and Michelle Brune
Sarah Walter
/
KRCU
Bill Eddleman and Michelle Brune

On this episode of show, we talk with Dr. Michelle Brune about SEMO’s Interior Design program and travel to the Miller Reserve and learn about the work there to restore the site into a functioning wetland with Dr. Bill Eddleman.

SEMO’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design recently received accreditation from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation. Dr. Michelle Brune is the coordinator of the program and she explained the accreditation and how the program equips students for success after graduation.

The Miller Reserve is a 27 acre plot located south of Scott City, Missouri. There has been an ongoing cooperative effort from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Missouri Department of Conservation and Southeast faculty and staff to restore the site into a functioning wetland.

Dr. Bill Eddleman is the chair of the Miller Reserve Steering Committee, and he stopped by to tell us about the Miller Reserve.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
