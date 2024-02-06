Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Interior Design Program and the Miller Reserve

On this episode of show, we talk with Dr. Michelle Brune about SEMO’s Interior Design program and travel to the Miller Reserve and learn about the work there to restore the site into a functioning wetland with Dr. Bill Eddleman.

SEMO’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design recently received accreditation from the Council for Interior Design Accreditation. Dr. Michelle Brune is the coordinator of the program and she explained the accreditation and how the program equips students for success after graduation.

The Miller Reserve is a 27 acre plot located south of Scott City, Missouri. There has been an ongoing cooperative effort from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Missouri Department of Conservation and Southeast faculty and staff to restore the site into a functioning wetland.

Dr. Bill Eddleman is the chair of the Miller Reserve Steering Committee, and he stopped by to tell us about the Miller Reserve.