Two-Minute Drill: Gymnastics Sets School Records

Southeast Missouri Gymnastics set three new program records last week as the Redhawks finished with a team score 197.050, surpassing the previous record of 196.175 set last season (1/27/23). The Redhawks also registered new program records on the Vault (49.200) and Bars (49.350).

The defending Midwest Independent Conference Bars champion, Lindsay Ockler registered a perfect 10.000 on her Bars routine. Ockler became just the second Gymhawk all-time to register a perfect score on bars.

Senior Lydia Webb registered a new SEMO Gymnastics program in the all-around with a 39.575, surpassing head coach Ashley Lawson's 39.550 (March 29, 2003).

Webb and Ockler were selected as the Midwest Independent Conference (MIC) Gymnast of the Week and Performance of the Week, respectively, for their performances last weekend.

Meanwhile, Ava Johnston was the MIC Coaches Choice Award winner. Coach Lawson nominated the freshman for the award after battling back from an ankle injury, and stepping up to hit big routines on both beam and bars.

SEMO Gymnastics will be back in action on Friday for the SEMO Tri-Meet at Houck Field House, as they host Winona State and Talladega College. Tickets for the meet are sold out, but fans can watch live on ESPN+.

