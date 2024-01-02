© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Focus on Southeast/SE Connect
"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.

Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas

KRCU Public Radio | By Dan Woods
Published January 2, 2024 at 10:57 AM CST
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas

On this edition of the show we are spending time with SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. We will be talking about the Transforming Lives Campaign, retention and graduation rates and much more."

The program was recorded on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the Rust Center for Media.
Dan Woods
Dan is a 1994 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University. He majored in radio and minored in political science. He spent three of his four years at Southeast working as a student announcer at KRCU – the beginning of his radio career.
See stories by Dan Woods