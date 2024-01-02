"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: A Conversation with SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas
On this edition of the show we are spending time with SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas. We will be talking about the Transforming Lives Campaign, retention and graduation rates and much more."
The program was recorded on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at the Rust Center for Media.