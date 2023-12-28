Two-Minute Drill: Flournoy and Johnson to Play in the Hula Bowl

A pair of SEMO Football seniors have been invited to play in the Hula Bowl.

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and safety Lawrence Johnson accepted their invitations to participate in the event, which is the Nation's Premier College Football All-Star Game. The Hula Bowl is an event where all NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL teams are represented to scout top professional prospects throughout the game week.

A native of Hazelcrest, Illinois, Flournoy earned First-Team Big South-OVC Association honors in both of his seasons at SEMO. He led the conference with 93.2 receiving yards per game and ranked second with 6.3 receptions per contest in 2023. Flournoy caught 57 passes for 839 yards and six touchdowns during his final year with the Redhawks.

Johnson, who hails from St. Louis, garnered Second-Team Big South-OVC Association accolades. He was the Redhawks second-leading tackler with 73, including 47 solo stops. Johnson collected 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had five pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles in 11 starts during the 2023 campaign. A sixth-year player, Johnson ended his outstanding career with 283 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.

The Hula Bowl will be played on Jan. 13 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m., CT and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

