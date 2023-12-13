"Focus on Southeast" is a program connecting listeners and viewers with the people, events and issues at Southeast Missouri State University and the region. It is recorded at the Rust Center for Media in Downtown Cape Girardeau and produced in collaboration with the Department of Mass Media.
Focus on Southeast: Focus on Southeast: SEMO's Institute for Cybersecurity and Air Quality Issues in SE Missouri
On this edition of the program, we talk with Dr. Mario Garcia, Director of the Institute for Cybersecurity. The institute prepares students for real-world experiences by immersing them in the industry of cybersecurity, research and related fields of study.
Then we're joined by Dr. John Kraemer who is helping to address issues of air quality to help children with asthma breathe easier. Kraemer is Director of Environmental Science at SEMO and CEO, Institute for Environmental Health Assessment & Patient Centered Outcomes.