Let's Talk Business: Graduation and Keeping Alumni Local

This Saturday, December 16, 2023, Southeast Missouri State will hold it’s fall commencement with more than 850 students expected to complete their degrees and move into the workforce. We have talked many times about the impact that students have on the local and regional economy but today we will focus on the students as they become Alumni.

In their press release last week SEMO announced an expected class this weekend of 856 graduates. This includes 580 students completing their bachelor’s degree, 267 students completing a master’s degree, and an additional 9 specialist candidates completing their studies. Of those graduating, 216 completed their degree with a cumulative g.p.a. of 3.5 to 3.99 and an additional 119 of the students finished with a 4.0! That is impressive!

According to the data reported by Emsi and Burningglass, “The average bachelor’s degree graduate from SEMO will see an increase in earnings of $28,900 annually compared to someone with a high school diploma working in Missouri.” With 580 students completing their bachelor’s degree this weekend that equates to future annual earnings of just over $16.7 Million per year, and that’s just the undergraduates.

Now is a great time to reach out to the SEMO Career Services office to connect with this great new class of graduates. Call 573-651-2583 or email careerservices@semo.edu to learn more.